Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis
Glenn Close arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 75 on March 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 75)

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
Movies // 4 hours ago
Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 "Godzilla" film, died at the age of 87, it was announced.
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
TV // 6 hours ago
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
March 18 (UPI) -- "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd is making the jump to the "Star Wars" universe for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
TV // 14 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
March 18 (UPI) -- "The Serpent," "Dirty John" and "Dr. Death" are a few other shows about con artists to watch after "Inventing Anna."
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
Music // 14 hours ago
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
March 18 (UPI) -- Fox announced its Blockchain Creative Labs will stream Dolly Parton's South by Southwest concert for free on Friday.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Maniac' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Maniac' music video
March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Oddinary" and a music video for the single "Maniac."
'Hacks': Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen join Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
'Hacks': Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen join Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly and Margaret Cho will guest star on the HBO Max series "Hacks."
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M
March 18 (UPI) -- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser through GoFundMe has reached over $30 million and is approaching nearly $35 million in two weeks.
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, will return for a second season on Netflix.
What to stream this weekend: 'Deep Water,' 'WeCrashed'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Deep Water,' 'WeCrashed'
March 18 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," "WeCrashed," "An Audience with Adele," "Master," "Human Resources," and "Life and Beth" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
Music // 16 hours ago
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
March 18 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement