Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed

March 17 (UPI) -- Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter action role-playing video game, will be released this holiday, developer Avalanche Software announced Thursday.

Before the release window was officially revealed, Avalanche showed off about 20 minutes of gameplay that highlighted the various activities players can engage in as a wizarding student at Hogwarts.

Those activities included taking magic classes, battling in wizard duals, taming magical creatures and exploring iconic locations outside Hogwarts, such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest.

The game is an open-world RPG that takes place in the 1800s. Players will be able to customize their own characters, and the game will feature a morality system.

No major plot details were unveiled during the gameplay showcase. Players will join in as fifth-year students at Hogwarts and can choose their own Hogwarts houses.

Hogwarts Legacy was first announced in September 2020 and was initially set to come out in 2021 before being delayed to 2022. An exact release date in that holiday window hasn't been set.

Published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the highly anticipated game also was confirmed Thursday.