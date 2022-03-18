Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 18, 2022 / 12:25 AM

Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed

By Connor Grott

March 17 (UPI) -- Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter action role-playing video game, will be released this holiday, developer Avalanche Software announced Thursday.

Before the release window was officially revealed, Avalanche showed off about 20 minutes of gameplay that highlighted the various activities players can engage in as a wizarding student at Hogwarts.

Advertisement

Those activities included taking magic classes, battling in wizard duals, taming magical creatures and exploring iconic locations outside Hogwarts, such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest.

The game is an open-world RPG that takes place in the 1800s. Players will be able to customize their own characters, and the game will feature a morality system.

No major plot details were unveiled during the gameplay showcase. Players will join in as fifth-year students at Hogwarts and can choose their own Hogwarts houses.

Hogwarts Legacy was first announced in September 2020 and was initially set to come out in 2021 before being delayed to 2022. An exact release date in that holiday window hasn't been set.

Published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the highly anticipated game also was confirmed Thursday.

Advertisement

Read More

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer Top 5 most anticipated video games coming in 2022 Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' delayed to 2022

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, revered for her work on the big screen and on the theater circuit, was killed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, according to a local theater where she was part of the troupe since 1980.
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
TV // 8 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
March 17 (UPI) -- AMC announced the casting of Eric Bogosian in 'Interview with the Vampire' on Thursday. Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, the interviewer referenced in the title.
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
TV // 9 hours ago
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
March 17 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the Season 2 premiere of "Ziwe" on Thursday. The sketch comedy show returns May 1.
'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game
March 17 (UPI) -- A group of nine, teenage camp counselors must deal with crazy locals and a deadly predator in the first trailer for upcoming horror video game, The Quarry.
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Music // 10 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Met Gala
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Met Gala
March 17 (UPI) -- Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-chair the Met Gala in May.
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 11 hours ago
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 17 (UPI) -- "The Flight Attendant," a comedy-drama series starring Kaley Cuoco, will return for a second season on HBO Max in April.
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
Music // 12 hours ago
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
TV // 12 hours ago
Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's upcoming live-action television adaptation of video game series "Resident Evil" will launch on July 14.
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
TV // 12 hours ago
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
March 17 (UPI) -- "Anatomy of a Scandal," a new drama series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, is coming to Netflix in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement