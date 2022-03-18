Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 18, 2022 / 12:06 PM / Updated at 12:07 PM

What to stream this weekend: 'Deep Water,' 'WeCrashed'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Deep Water,' 'WeCrashed'
"Deep Water" star Ana de Armas attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck play mind games in Deep Water, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray the WeWork couple in WeCrashed and Adele presents a concert special this weekend.

In addition, Regina Hall stars in new horror film Master, Big Mouth gets a spinoff titled Human Resources and Amy Schumer headlines new show Life & Beth.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Deep Water' -- Hulu

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star as a married couple in this erotic psychological thriller, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Affleck's Vic allows Armas' Melinda to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, however, he then becomes a prime suspect after the disappearance of a lover. Arian Lyne serves as director.

Advertisement

'Master' -- Amazon Prime Video

Regina Hall stars in this horror mystery film, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Master, from writer and director Mariama Diallo, follows three Black women who start to have disturbing experiences at a predominately White New England college. Zoe Renee and Amber Gray also star.

'Black Crab' -- Netflix

Noomi Rapace portrays a speed skater turned soldier in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war in Black Crab, which comes to Netflix Friday. Rapace's Caroline Edh and a group of soldiers must transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago. Adam Berg serves as director, based on the Jerker Virdborg novel of the same name.

'Windfall' -- Netflix

Jason Segel takes Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons hostage in Windfall, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Segel portrays a would-be-robber who takes a wealthy couple hostage (Collins and Plemons) after he is caught stealing from their vacation home. The couple then tries to negotiate out of the situation. Charlie McDowell serves as director.

'Cheaper by the Dozen' -- Disney+

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as Zoey and Paul, a couple with 10 children in this remake of Cheaper by the Dozen, which premieres Friday on Disney+. The couple navigate their fun, but hectic life as a family of 12 in the film. Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. novel of the same name.

Advertisement

TV

'WeCrashed' -- Apple TV+

Jared Leto portrays WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann with Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah in WeCrashed, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. The eight-episode limited series will explore the rise and fall of WeWork, a commercial real estate company that designs and builds workplaces for businesses.

'Life and Beth' -- Hulu

Amy Schumer plays Beth who is approaching 40 and re-evaluates her life and career after a sudden tragedy in her family in Life and Beth, which comes Friday to Hulu. Beth starts having flashbacks to her teen self and discovers how she became who she is. Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders and Michael Rapaport also star.

'Stillwater' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning children's series Stillwater returns for a second season Friday on Apple TV+. Stillwater follows a group of siblings as they tackle everyday challenges with their wise panda neighbor named Stillwater. James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey provide voices.

'Human Resources' -- Netflix

A team of monsters and creatures that help humans with their emotions take center stage in Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Big Mouth's Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll) and Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph) return alongside an all-star voice cast including Keke Palmer, Jemaine Clement, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, AIdy Bryant and more.

Advertisement

'An Audience with Adele' -- NBC

Adele will be performing her greatest hits like "Hello" and new songs from her latest album 30 in this concert special, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. The Grammy Award winning singer will also answer questions from the crowd. The special was filmed at the London Palladium and will be available on Peacock on Monday.

Read More

Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M
March 18 (UPI) -- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser through GoFundMe has reached over $30 million and is approaching nearly $35 million in two weeks.
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
TV // 28 minutes ago
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
Music // 1 hour ago
Carrie Underwood is someone's 'Ghost Story' in new song
March 18 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the single "Ghost Story," which she described as "a really powerful revenge song."
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Music // 1 hour ago
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
March 18 (UPI) -- ABBA shared a lyric video for "Chiquitita," the lead single from their 1979 album "Voulez-Vous."
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 1 hour ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Seth Meyers says son Axel knows he is the 'lobby baby'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Seth Meyers says son Axel knows he is the 'lobby baby'
March 18 (UPI) -- "Late Night" host Seth Meyers said his 3-year-old son Axel is aware he was born in the lobby of the family's apartment building.
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
TV // 10 hours ago
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the complexities of their "WeCrashed" characters, WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Music // 3 hours ago
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name.
Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones will have a recurring role on the Starz crime drama "BMF," or "Black Mafia Family."
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement