What to stream this weekend: 'Deep Water,' 'WeCrashed'

"Deep Water" star Ana de Armas attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck play mind games in Deep Water, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray the WeWork couple in WeCrashed and Adele presents a concert special this weekend. In addition, Regina Hall stars in new horror film Master, Big Mouth gets a spinoff titled Human Resources and Amy Schumer headlines new show Life & Beth. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Deep Water' -- Hulu

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star as a married couple in this erotic psychological thriller, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Affleck's Vic allows Armas' Melinda to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, however, he then becomes a prime suspect after the disappearance of a lover. Arian Lyne serves as director.

'Master' -- Amazon Prime Video

Regina Hall stars in this horror mystery film, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Master, from writer and director Mariama Diallo, follows three Black women who start to have disturbing experiences at a predominately White New England college. Zoe Renee and Amber Gray also star.

'Black Crab' -- Netflix

Noomi Rapace portrays a speed skater turned soldier in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war in Black Crab, which comes to Netflix Friday. Rapace's Caroline Edh and a group of soldiers must transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago. Adam Berg serves as director, based on the Jerker Virdborg novel of the same name.

'Windfall' -- Netflix

Jason Segel takes Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons hostage in Windfall, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Segel portrays a would-be-robber who takes a wealthy couple hostage (Collins and Plemons) after he is caught stealing from their vacation home. The couple then tries to negotiate out of the situation. Charlie McDowell serves as director.

'Cheaper by the Dozen' -- Disney+

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as Zoey and Paul, a couple with 10 children in this remake of Cheaper by the Dozen, which premieres Friday on Disney+. The couple navigate their fun, but hectic life as a family of 12 in the film. Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. novel of the same name.

TV

'WeCrashed' -- Apple TV+

Jared Leto portrays WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann with Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah in WeCrashed, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. The eight-episode limited series will explore the rise and fall of WeWork, a commercial real estate company that designs and builds workplaces for businesses.

'Life and Beth' -- Hulu

Amy Schumer plays Beth who is approaching 40 and re-evaluates her life and career after a sudden tragedy in her family in Life and Beth, which comes Friday to Hulu. Beth starts having flashbacks to her teen self and discovers how she became who she is. Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders and Michael Rapaport also star.

'Stillwater' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning children's series Stillwater returns for a second season Friday on Apple TV+. Stillwater follows a group of siblings as they tackle everyday challenges with their wise panda neighbor named Stillwater. James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey provide voices.

'Human Resources' -- Netflix

A team of monsters and creatures that help humans with their emotions take center stage in Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Big Mouth's Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll) and Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph) return alongside an all-star voice cast including Keke Palmer, Jemaine Clement, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, AIdy Bryant and more.

'An Audience with Adele' -- NBC

Adele will be performing her greatest hits like "Hello" and new songs from her latest album 30 in this concert special, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. The Grammy Award winning singer will also answer questions from the crowd. The special was filmed at the London Palladium and will be available on Peacock on Monday.