Seth Meyers says son Axel knows he is the 'lobby baby'

Seth Meyers said his 3-year-old son Axel is aware he was born in the lobby of the family's apartment building. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers says his son Axel knows he was born in the lobby of the family's apartment building. The Late Night host confirmed on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Axel, his 3-year-old son with his wife, Alexi Ashe, is aware he is the "lobby baby." Advertisement

Meyers first shared the story of Axel's birth on Late Night in April 2018. Meyers said his family was having a "normal Sunday" at home when Ashe started having contractions and went into labor as they were leaving for the hospital.

"She laid down in our lobby and we sort of created a semi-circle around her. We undressed her and the baby was just out, the head of the baby was out," he said. "I called 911 and ... over the course of about a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby. We're having a baby. We had a baby.'"

Meyers and Ashe also have a 5-year-old son, Ashe, and a 9-month-old daughter, Adelaide. On WWHL, Meyers said his son Ashe doesn't let Axel forget he is the "lobby baby."

"He knew well before he was four because a lot of people when we're out in public at the park, people will come up and say, 'Is he the lobby baby?'" he said of Axel. "And then my oldest will say, 'Yeah. He's the lobby baby. I'm the hospital baby.'"

Meyers confirmed that the apartment building doorman who helped during his wife's delivery is still on staff.

"I will say, the sweetest thing is how everybody feels a little bit -- I feel like he has 100 guardian angels because he was born on the floor of the lobby," he said.

Meyers also shared the story of Axel's birth in his 2019 standup comedy special, Lobby Baby.