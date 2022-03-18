Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 18, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Seth Meyers says son Axel knows he is the 'lobby baby'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Seth Meyers says son Axel knows he is the 'lobby baby'
Seth Meyers said his 3-year-old son Axel is aware he was born in the lobby of the family's apartment building. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers says his son Axel knows he was born in the lobby of the family's apartment building.

The Late Night host confirmed on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Axel, his 3-year-old son with his wife, Alexi Ashe, is aware he is the "lobby baby."

Advertisement

Meyers first shared the story of Axel's birth on Late Night in April 2018. Meyers said his family was having a "normal Sunday" at home when Ashe started having contractions and went into labor as they were leaving for the hospital.

"She laid down in our lobby and we sort of created a semi-circle around her. We undressed her and the baby was just out, the head of the baby was out," he said. "I called 911 and ... over the course of about a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby. We're having a baby. We had a baby.'"

Meyers and Ashe also have a 5-year-old son, Ashe, and a 9-month-old daughter, Adelaide. On WWHL, Meyers said his son Ashe doesn't let Axel forget he is the "lobby baby."

"He knew well before he was four because a lot of people when we're out in public at the park, people will come up and say, 'Is he the lobby baby?'" he said of Axel. "And then my oldest will say, 'Yeah. He's the lobby baby. I'm the hospital baby.'"

Advertisement

Meyers confirmed that the apartment building doorman who helped during his wife's delivery is still on staff.

"I will say, the sweetest thing is how everybody feels a little bit -- I feel like he has 100 guardian angels because he was born on the floor of the lobby," he said.

Meyers also shared the story of Axel's birth in his 2019 standup comedy special, Lobby Baby.

Read More

Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2 Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 17 minutes ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
TV // 8 hours ago
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the complexities of their "WeCrashed" characters, WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Music // 1 hour ago
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name.
Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones will have a recurring role on the Starz crime drama "BMF," or "Black Mafia Family."
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years.
Charlie Puth says he feels like a 'brand new artist' after viral Tik Tok video
TV // 3 hours ago
Charlie Puth says he feels like a 'brand new artist' after viral Tik Tok video
March 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth discussed going viral on Tik Tok as he created his new song "Light Switch" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Normani performs new single 'Fair' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 4 hours ago
Normani performs new single 'Fair' on 'Tonight Show'
March 18 (UPI) -- Normani gave a special performance of her new single "Fair" on "The Tonight Show."
Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle
TV // 7 hours ago
Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle
NEW YORK, March 18 (UPI) -- Anjana Vasan says Pam, the assassin she portrays on "Killing Eve," is exciting to play because she is a bit of an enigma.
Famous birthdays for March 18: Dane Cook, Lily Collins
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 18: Dane Cook, Lily Collins
March 18 (UPI) -- Actor Dane Cook turns 50 and actor Lily Collins turns 33, among the famous birthdays for March 18.
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- 'The Lost City' shows signs of rushing and second-guessing, but it is enough fun to provide an entertaining time with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement