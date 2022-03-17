Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 17, 2022 / 4:56 AM

Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion

By Darryl Coote
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova (R) has quit the Bolshoi Ballet after making comments online denouncing Russia's war against Ukraine. Photo by Ekaterina Shtukina/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- Olga Smirnova, a Russian prima ballerina with Moscow's historic Bolshoi Ballet, has left her company to join the Dutch National Ballet over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Smirnova, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, had early this month publicly denounced the war on Telegram, saying she was against it "with all the fibers of my soul."

Advertisement

Smirnova's addition to the Dutch ballet was announced in a statement by the company that said she is "welcomed with open arms" and would begin work immediately.

"Dutch National Ballet is a good fit for me and a great place to further my career as a ballerina," the St. Petersburg native said. "I had been thinking about this type of move for quite a while -- it's just that the current circumstances accelerated this process."

The Dutch National Ballet said Smirnova's move was precipitated by her denouncement online of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was "making it untenable for her to work in her native country," suggesting her decision may have been partially influenced by a new Russian law that criminalizes spreading so-called fake news about the war with up to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

"I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russia people, of our cultural and athletic achievements. But now I feel that a line has been drawn that separates the before and the after," she said March 2 on Telegram.

The Dutch National Ballet added that Brazilian soloist Victor Caixeta had also joined the company from St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Ballet.

Earlier this month, Russian conductor Tugan Sokhiev announced that he was resigning as the musical director of the Bolshoi Ballet and of the Toulouse Capitol National Orchestra in France.

Read More

Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter Ukrainian refugees face deep psychological scars

Latest Headlines

Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 56 minutes ago
Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
March 17 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," "Tokyo Vice," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Firestarter" and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring.
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
March 17 (UPI) -- Actor John Boyega turns 30 and soccer star Mia Hamm turns 50, among the famous birthdays for March 17.
Bethesda's Todd Howard introduces first 'Starfield' companion character
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Bethesda's Todd Howard introduces first 'Starfield' companion character
March 16 (UPI) -- The first companion character in "Starfield," a robot named VASCO, was revealed Wednesday in a new developer video for Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming role-playing video game.
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
TV // 5 hours ago
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering a head injury on the set of the hit AMC zombie series.
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
TV // 13 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
March 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Servant of the People" is available again on the streaming service. The show starred Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected to office.
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
TV // 15 hours ago
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
March 16 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "I Love That For You" on Wednesday. Vanessa Bayer co-created and stars on the show as a woman who pretends to have cancer to keep her job at a home shopping network.
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
TV // 15 hours ago
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
March 16 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actress Alexandra Daddario will star in "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on Anne Rice's "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series.
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
March 16 (UPI) -- Disney Animation artists show fans how to draw popular Disney characters and discuss their careers in the first trailer for "Sketchbook."
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Music // 16 hours ago
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
'Licorice Pizza' wins big at National Board of Review awards gala
'Licorice Pizza' wins big at National Board of Review awards gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement