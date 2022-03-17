Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

March 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, revered for her work on the big screen and on the theater circuit, was killed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, according to a local theater where she was part of the troupe since 1980. She was 67.

"During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed," the Young Theater said in a statement Thursday on Facebook. "Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!"

The Kyiv Post also confirmed Shvets' death on social media.

"The actress of the Young Theater Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war," the Kyiv Post said.

Shvets worked in film and theater for decades and was previously recognized as one of her country's greatest performers. She was awarded Ukraine's highest artistic achievement as "Honored Artist of Ukraine."

Shvets graduated from the theater studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts. In addition to her time with the Young Theater, she had worked at the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kyiv Theater of Satire.

