Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 17, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Heather Rae Young 'recovering' after vocal chord surgery

By Annie Martin

March 17 (UPI) -- Heather Rae Young is recovering at home after having vocal chord surgery.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star gave a health update Wednesday after undergoing the procedure.

Advertisement

Young shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram that included pictures from her recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a photo of herself in the hospital, and snapshot of herself posing with bouquets from well-wishers.

"Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery," Young captioned the post. "Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."

"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years. After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route," she said. "Some may have noticed the my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery."

Advertisement

Young's Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald showed their support for Young in the comments.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery for you!" Fitzgerald wrote.

"Get better soon," Oppenheim said.

Young was vacationing in Cabo with her husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, and a group of friends.

"Nothing beats Cabo, had the best weekend laughing with some of my best girlfriends and soaking up the sun with my sweet husband," she wrote Monday. "Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for planning this little surprise getaway! You make me the happiest girl, I love every minute we spend together!"

Young and El Moussa married in California in October. El Moussa said in December that he and Young are "workin on" having kids together.

Advertisement

El Moussa already has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Read More

Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady' 'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up Teresa Giudice: Melissa Gorga won't be bridesmaid at Luis Ruelas wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
TV // 17 minutes ago
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
March 17 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on "Bridgerton," gave a behind-the-scenes look at the show's sets.
Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
Movies // 38 minutes ago
Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival will feature a special tribute to Tom Cruise ahead of the premiere of his film "Top Gun: Maverick."
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
March 17 (UPI) -- Ant Anstead shared a photo with Renee Zellweger from retired F1 racing driver Jenson Button's wedding.
Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
TV // 2 hours ago
Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
March 17 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield discussed his decision to star in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
March 17 (UPI) -- Actor John Boyega turns 30 and soccer star Mia Hamm turns 50, among the famous birthdays for March 17.
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
TV // 3 hours ago
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
March 17 (UPI) -- Amanda Warren is set to star in CBS' new police drama pilot East New York in the lead role.
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
March 17 (UPI) -- Olga Smirnova, a Russian prima ballerina with Moscow's historic Bolshoi Ballet, has left her company to join the Dutch National Ballet over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
March 17 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," "Tokyo Vice," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Firestarter" and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring.
Bethesda's Todd Howard introduces first 'Starfield' companion character
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Bethesda's Todd Howard introduces first 'Starfield' companion character
March 16 (UPI) -- The first companion character in "Starfield," a robot named VASCO, was revealed Wednesday in a new developer video for Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming role-playing video game.
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
TV // 11 hours ago
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering a head injury on the set of the hit AMC zombie series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement