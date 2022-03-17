Trending
Entertainment News
March 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
John Boyega attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 12, 2018. The actor turns 29 on March 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 73)

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 55)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 45)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 43)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 30)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

