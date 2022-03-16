Teresa Giudice: Melissa Gorga won't be bridesmaid at Luis Ruelas wedding

Teresa Giudice shared details about her upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas. File Photo by s_bukley/Shutterstock

March 16 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says her sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Melissa Gorga won't be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Luis Ruelas. The 49-year-old television personality shared details about her upcoming wedding to Ruelas during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Giudice confirmed she and Ruelas have started planning their nuptials and are meeting with Oprah Winfrey's event planner on Thursday.

The television personality will have eight bridesmaids but said Gorga won't be one of them. When asked if it will be news to Gorga, Giudice said, "I guess so."

"I mean, hello, we're on national TV," she said.

Gorga is married to Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga.

Giudice and Ruelas plan to marry in New Jersey in the summer. Giudice said she decided on a New Jersey wedding over one in Italy after taking an ayahuasca "journey."

Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in Greece in October. Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice and has four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, with her ex-husband.

On WWHL in March 2021, Giudice shared how her relationship with Ruelas is different than her marriage to Joe Giudice.

Advertisement

"With Luis, he's just more ... very open," she said. "He gets me to open up. I know exactly what he's feeling. He expresses his feelings and because he's so open, it makes me express my feelings to him."

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 12th season on Bravo. The season has seen Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice clash with Joe Gorga over his feud with Joe Giudice.