Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 15, 2022 / 10:00 AM

HGTV star Steve Ford, wife Andrea expecting first child

By Annie Martin

March 15 (UPI) -- HGTV star Steve Ford is going to be a dad.

The Restored by the Fords star is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Andrea Cargill, in June.

Advertisement

"It's going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom. It's a happy time in our lives and I am grateful that our family is growing," Ford told People.

"This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can't wait to meet him," he added.

Ford confirmed the news on Instagram. Fellow HGTV stars Drew Scott and Tamara Day were among those to congratulate Ford in the comments.

"Amazing! Congrats!!!!!" Scott wrote.

"Oh my goodness how wonderful!!" Day said.

Ford and Cargill married in December after three years of dating.

"I'm looking forward to starting a family and taking on life together as husband and wife," Ford told People at the time.

Ford stars on Restored by the Fords with his sister, Leanne Ford. The HGTV series follows the siblings as they restore homes in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area.

Advertisement

Read More

'Love is Blind' star Shaina Hurley is engaged Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor Celebrity couples attend Critics Choice Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Love is Blind' star Shaina Hurley is engaged
Entertainment News // 45 minutes ago
'Love is Blind' star Shaina Hurley is engaged
March 15 (UPI) -- Shaina Hurley got engaged to her boyfriend, Christos Lardakis, following her split from Kyle Abrams in "Love is Blind" Season 2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
March 15 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for "Encanto" music in a new comedic ad that aired on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
March 15 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is set to screen at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, according to multiple reports.
Famous birthdays for March 15: Mark Hoppus, Bret Michaels
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 15: Mark Hoppus, Bret Michaels
March 15 (UPI) -- Musician Mark Hoppus turns 50 and singer Bret Michaels turns 59, among the famous birthdays for March 15.
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" was renewed for a second season.
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
TV // 11 hours ago
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
March 14 (UPI) -- Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids are 'going crazy' in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
Music // 20 hours ago
Latin AMAs: Christian Nodal to be honored with Extraordinary Evolution Award
March 14 (UPI) -- Christian Nodal is set to be honored at the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards on April 21 with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
TV // 20 hours ago
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
March 14 (UPI) -- "Tokyo Vice," a new series starring Ansel Elgort as journalist Jake Adelstein, is coming to HBO Max in April.
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Music // 21 hours ago
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
March 14 (UPI) -- Country star Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she wants to be taken out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor
Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
BTS smashes box office record with concert livestream
BTS smashes box office record with concert livestream
Oscar-winner, Marvel actor William Hurt dead at 71
Oscar-winner, Marvel actor William Hurt dead at 71
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement