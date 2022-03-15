Trending
March 15, 2022 / 10:51 AM

Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Sandra Bullock showcased bloopers with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe from "The Lost City" and confirmed Brad Pitt's cameo in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock shared a bloopers reel from her film The Lost City during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 57-year-old actress showcased the funny moments during Monday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

The bloopers show Bullock and her Lost City co-stars Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolf and Patti Harrison having funny moments on set.

"You do these press tours and have all these clips. I feel like after a while, you're going to see the same clips over and over again, that I don't feel really exemplify the energy that was on set," Bullock said.

"We were just so happy to be in another's presence that we just got no work done," she added. "We had a blooper reel that we showed the crew, because we just wasted so much film."

Bullock also confirmed that Brad Pitt has a cameo in The Lost City.

"My girlfriend who has been doing my hair on movies forever was doing his hair on Bullet Train and he says, 'Can you please call Sandy and ask her if she would be willing to do this part in Bullet Train?'" she said. "I said yes and I then called Janine back and said, 'Can you please tell Bradley P. that he needs to do the part.'"

The Lost City is a romantic adventure comedy film that opens in theaters March 25. The movie follows a romance novel author (Bullock) who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes the lost city in her new book is real.

