Famous birthdays for March 15: Mark Hoppus, Bret Michaels

Recording artist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. The musician turns 50 on March 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, in 1767

-- German immunologist Emil von Behring in 1854

-- Actor Joe E. Ross in 1914

-- Trumpet virtuoso/bandleader Harry James in 1916

-- Apollo astronaut Alan Bean in 1932

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1933

-- Actor Judd Hirsch in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in 1935 (age 87)

-- Musician Phil Lesh in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Mike Love in 1941 (age 81)

-- Musician Sly Stone in 1943 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker David Cronenberg in 1943 (age 79)

-- Musician Ry Cooder in 1947 (age 75)

-- Musician Dee Snider in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Park Overall in 1957 (age 65)

-- Model Fabio Lanzoni in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Sananda Maitreya, born Terence Trent (Howard) D'Arby, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Bret Michaels in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer/TV personality Mark McGrath in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Kim Raver in 1969 (age 53)

-- Musician Mark Hoppus in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Eva Longoria in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer will.i.am, born William Adams, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Brian Tee, born Jae-Beom Takata, in 1977 (age 45)

-- Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Kellan Lutz in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Jai Courtney in 1986 (age 36)