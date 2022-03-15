Trending
March 15, 2022 / 1:27 PM

'Encanto,' 'Frozen' sing-along versions coming to Disney+

By Annie Martin
Stephanie Beatriz plays Mirabel Madrigal in the film "Encanto." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release sing-along versions of Encanto, Frozen and other fan-favorite musicals.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it will release a sing-along version of Encanto on Friday.

The sing-along will feature on-screen lyrics to all of Encanto's songs, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Family Madrigal," "Surface Pressure" and "Dos Oruguitas."

Disney+ released a teaser for the Encanto sing-along Tuesday.

Encanto opened in theaters in November. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo and Jessica Darrow.

Encanto follows the Madrigals, a Columbian family who live in a magical realm.

Disney+ will release sing-along versions of Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and other films later this year.

