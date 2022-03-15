DC Comics sets lineup for Pride Month including new 'Poison Ivy' series

1/5

DC Comics has announced new publishing plans for Pride Month including new anthology comic "DC Pride 2022." Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy star in the variant cover for the comic by artist Jen Bartel. Image courtesy of DC Comics

March 15 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced on Tuesday its publishing plans for Pride Month, which include a new six-issue Poison Ivy series. The publishing lineup will feature a host of LGBTQIA+ plus characters across a variety of comic books starting with the 104-page anthology book DC Pride 2022. Advertisement

DC Pride 2022, set for release just before Pride Month on May 31, will have an introduction from activist and actress Nicole Maines.

The anthology will feature stories on Batgirl and Alysia Yeoh by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii; Aquaman/Jackson Hyde by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes; Green Lantern/Jo Mullein by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle; Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood; The Ray by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione; Superman/Jon Kent by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles; and Tim Drake by Travis G. Moore.

Poison Ivy will take center stage in a new six-issue series by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, which launches on June 7. Jessica Fong, Warren Louw, Robles, Frank Cho and Dan Mora will provide the covers.

The Poison Ivy series will see the former villain leave Gotham City as she attempts to heal the damage humanity has caused to the world.

Also releasing on June 7 is Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, a new four-issue series by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, with covers by Khary Randolph, Jae Lee and Alitha Martinez.

Nubia will take the throne of Themyscira following the events of Nubia: Coronation Special.

Kid Quick, the Flash from Future State, will return in Multiversity: Teen Justice by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla and Enrica Eren Angiolini, which launches on June 7. DC's latest team title will feature covers by Robbi Rodriguez, Stephanie Hans, Bengal and Failla.

DC Pride: The Time Drake Special will collect Tim Drake/Robin's most recent run of stories from Batman Urban Legends in one volume where Batman's sidekick came out as queer.

The 64-page comic by Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque with covers by Ortega, Travis Moore, will also include a new story about Robin teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls. The comic will release on June 14.

DC's Pride Month celebration will additionally include pride-themed covers across it's various line of comic books including Action Comics, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquamen and more.

A young adult graphic novel titled Galaxy: The Prettiest Star about new character Taylor, The Galaxy Crowned by writer Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor will be published on May 17. The book will explore gender identity through an alien princess who is disguised as a human boy.

Taylor, The Galaxy Crowned will be first introduced in a special comic that will be released on May 7 for Free Comic Book Day.