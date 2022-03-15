Trending
Entertainment News
March 15, 2022 / 12:41 PM

Billie Lourd kisses Austen Rydell in first wedding photos

By Annie Martin
Billie Lourd shared photos from her wedding to Austen Rydell in Mexico. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd is a married woman.

The 29-year-old actress married actor Austen Rydell at a wedding Saturday in Mexico.

Lourd shared the first photos from her wedding Tuesday on Instagram. One photo shows Lourd and Rydell sharing a kiss, while another shows the couple smiling and holding hands.

"3-12-22," Lourd captioned the post.

People said Lourd and Rydell married in Cabo San Lucas. Sources said Lourd's father, Bryan Lourd, paid for hotel rooms for all guests, who enjoyed a private pool party Friday afternoon.

Lourd got engaged to Rydell in June 2020 and welcomed their first child together, son Kingston Fisher, in September of that year. Lourd called the actor her "forever valentine" while celebrating Valentine's Day in February.

"My FoReVeR VaLeNtiNe @avstenrydell #DIDF I GET MORE AND MORE OBSESSED WITH YOU EVERY DAY CANT STOP WONT STOP," she wrote on Instagram.

Lourd is the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of late Singin' in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds. Lourd reflected on grief and paid tribute to Fisher on the fifth anniversary of Fisher's death in December.

Lourd is known for starring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the TV series Scream Queens and American Horror Story.

