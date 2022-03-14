Famous birthdays for March 14: Simone Biles, Michael Caine

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804
-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854
-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863
-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879
-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920
-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923
-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 94)
-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 89)
-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 89)
-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 86)
-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 77)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946
-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 74)
-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 64)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960
-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 36)
-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 28)
-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 14)