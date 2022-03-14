Advertisement
March 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 14: Simone Biles, Michael Caine

By UPI Staff
Simone Biles arrives for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13. The gymnast turns 25 on March 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 94)

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 89)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 89)

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 77)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 74)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 64)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 36)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 28)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 14)

