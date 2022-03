1/3

Jennifer Coolidge won a Critics Choice Award Sunday for his performance in "White Lotus." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett were early winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Century City, Calif. Coolidge and Bartlett won for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for White Lotus. Advertisement

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are hosting the gala, which honors excellence in film and television. It is airing simultaneously on The CW and TBS.

West Side Story and Belfast lead all films with 11 nominations each including Best Picture.

Dune and The Power of the Dog earned 10 nominations each followed by Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley earning eight nominations each.