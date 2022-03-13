Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 13: Common, Kaya Scodelario

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for March 13: Common, Kaya Scodelario
Common attends the 90th annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on February 5, 2018. The rapper/actor turns 50 on March 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 101)

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 72)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 66)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 50)

-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 33)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 30)

-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 30)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Read More

Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for third time Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold

Latest Headlines

Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
March 12 (UPI) -- Model Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop music star Justin Bieber, has disclosed she was hospitalized this week for a small blood clot in her brain.
No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix
TV // 14 hours ago
No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix
March 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its teen comedy "The Baby-Sitters Club" after two seasons.
Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
March 12 (UPI) -- Actress, singer and reality TV personality Traci Braxton died of cancer at the age of 50, her family announced Saturday.
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
March 12 (UPI) -- "The Chi" actress La La Anthony and "The Scorpian King" alum Kelly Hu will be series regulars in Season 2 of the fact-based Starz crime drama "BMF."
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
TV // 16 hours ago
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
March 12 (UPI) -- Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace and Paulina Porizkova are among the celebrities taking part in the new adventure challenge series "Beyond the Edge."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 16 hours ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
March 12 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie musical "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth week.
Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor
March 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney turns 75 and singer James Taylor turns 74, among the famous birthdays for March 12.
Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson
March 11 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian finally made her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson Instagram official on Friday after posting photos of the two together for the first time.
Sheryl Crow looks back on life, career in new trailer for Showtime doc
Movies // 1 day ago
Sheryl Crow looks back on life, career in new trailer for Showtime doc
March 11 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in the new trailer for her upcoming Showtime documentary film, "Sheryl."
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
TV // 4 days ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at "WrestleMania 38" on "Raw."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson
Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor
Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement