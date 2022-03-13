Famous birthdays for March 13: Common, Kaya Scodelario

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615
-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733
-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798
-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855
-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908
-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911
-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913
-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 101)
-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923
-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 72)
-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950
-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 66)
-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 50)
-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 33)
-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989
-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 30)
-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 30)
-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 27)