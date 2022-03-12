Advertisement
March 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50

By Karen Butler

March 12 (UPI) -- Actress, singer and reality TV personality Traci Braxton died of cancer at the age of 50, her family announced Saturday.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," a message posted on Toni Braxton's Instagram page said.

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."

The Sinners Wanted and Braxton Family Values alum was also the sister of singers Towanda, Tamar and Trina. She was known for performing the hit songs "Last Call" and "Broken Things."

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, told TMZ: "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

