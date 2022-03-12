Trending
March 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for March 12: Mitt Romney, James Taylor
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 11. He turns 75 on March 12. File photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831

-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858

-- Ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1889

-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918

-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922

-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923

-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928

-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931

-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 90)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 89)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940

-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 76)

-- Sen./former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI

-- Singer Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 65)

-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 54)

-- Author Dave Eggers in 1970 (age 52)

-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Elly Jackson in 1988 (age 34)

-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994

-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

