March 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 11: Thora Birch, Jodie Comer

By UPI Staff
Thora Birch attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 4, 2019. The actor turns 40 on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Silent movie star Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Bandleader Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1916

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 91)

-- Television newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 88)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 72)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 72)

-- Author Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 59)

-- Director/producer Peter Berg in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Benji Madden in 1979 (age 43)

-- Musician Joel Madden in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 29)

Latest Headlines

Raven-Symone returns to San Francisco in Season 5 of 'Raven's Home'
TV // 2 minutes ago
Raven-Symone returns to San Francisco in Season 5 of 'Raven's Home'
NEW YORK, March 11 (UPI) -- Raven-Symoné and Issac Ryan Brown say a Season 5 shakeup of "Raven's Home" means exciting new adventures and storylines for their Disney Channel sitcom, as well as a massive nostalgia kick for "That's So Raven" superfans
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters
March 10 (UPI) -- 2K Sports' "WWE 2K22" on Thursday revealed its post-launch content updates through July, which includes new playable characters such as YouTube star Logan Paul, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Mr. T, among others.
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
TV // 4 hours ago
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Emilio Delgado, best known for his role as "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on "Sesame Street," has died. He was 81.
BTS returns for first live concert in South Korea since 2019
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
BTS returns for first live concert in South Korea since 2019
SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS made an emotional return to the stage on Thursday for their first concert in front of a local audience since 2019 as they kicked off the first of three "Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" shows.
Ramy Youssef gets two-season order for animated comedy at Amazon
TV // 13 hours ago
Ramy Youssef gets two-season order for animated comedy at Amazon
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor, director and comedian Ramy Youssef is developing an animated comedy series for Amazon Prime Video that has received a two-season order.
'Overwatch 2' gets developer update, sets first beta for April
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Overwatch 2' gets developer update, sets first beta for April
March 10 (UPI) -- Blizzard Entertainment gave an update on "Overwatch 2" Thursday and announced that a playable beta of the game's competitive multiplayer mode will begin on PC in late April.
'WWE Evil' explores the villains of wrestling in new trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'WWE Evil' explores the villains of wrestling in new trailer
March 10 (UPI) -- Peacock takes a look into some of the most notorious villains in professional wrestling history in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, "WWE Evil."
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
(G)I-dle share explosive 'Tomboy' music video teaser
March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released a preview of their video for "Tomboy," the title track from their album "I Never Die."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
TV // 14 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
March 10 (UPI) -- "Vikings: Valhalla," which has spent two weeks at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list, follows a group of Vikings as they plan an invasion to take on the English.
'Moonshot' trailer: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor flirt in outer space
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Moonshot' trailer: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor flirt in outer space
March 10 (UPI) -- "Moonshot," a sci-fi romantic comedy starring "Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse and "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor, is coming to HBO Max.
