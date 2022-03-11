Trending
March 11, 2022

Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco

By Annie Martin

Brooke Shields shared a story about Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie from falling in a pool.

The 56-year-old model and actress shared the story during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Shields was playing a game of Has! Brooke! Met Them? where she was asked if she's met different celebrities, including Madonna.

"I met her in the day-day, and then not for a while, and then I was on the list for a little while and then I was off the list for a little while," Shields said of her friendship with Madonna.

Shields said she doesn't think she "did anything" to get off the "list" of Madonna's friends.

"But I did save Rocco from falling in the pool when he was a little baby," she added.

Shields also confirmed she's met singer and actress Liza Minelli "many, many times."

"Liza did an impromptu little concert," Shields said. "We were on this island doing something for Peter Max, the artist. She literally went to this piano, the guy she was with started playing, and she did this unbelievable concert just for five of us."

Shields appeared on WWHL with Outlander actor Sam Heughan. The pair reenacted a scene from Outlander, which returned for a sixth season on Starz last week.

Shields most recently appeared in the romantic comedy A Castle for Christmas, which premiered on Netflix in November.

