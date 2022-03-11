What to stream this weekend: 'The Adam Project,' 'Turning Red'

1/5

Left to right, Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo sit together for a cast photo at the premiere of "The Adam Project" in February 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds leads an all-star cast in The Adam Project, Disney and Pixar present their newest animated feature Turning Red and Zoë Kravitz hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Rosalía this weekend. In addition, Samuel L. Jackson deals with dementia in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards are set to take place and The Snoopy Show returns for Season 2. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Adam Project' -- Netflix

Ryan Reynolds portrays pilot Adam who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) in the past following the death of their father (Mark Ruffalo) in The Adam Project, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The sci-fi action film from director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) also stars Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña.

'Turning Red' -- Disney+

Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is an accomplished student ready for another successful school year until she wakes up as a giant red panda in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Mei's mother Ming (Sandra Oh) explains that their ancestors had a mystical connection with red pandas with the ability to transform running in their family.

TV

'Life After Death with Tyler Henry' -- Netflix

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry travels across the U.S. to help families find hope, healing and closure in this reality series, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Henry will also be investigating a family mystery to help himself and his mother find out where they truly come from.

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' -- Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson portrays 91-year-old Ptolemy Grey who is dealing with dementia and is given a chance to temporarily regain his memories in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which premieres Friday with two episodes on Apple TV+. Dominique Fishback also stars in the series, which is based on the Walter Mosley novel of the same name.

'The Snoopy Show' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang including Charlie Brown are back for Season 2 of animated series The Snoopy Show, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. The iconic beagle will be stealing Linus' blanket, pretend to be a king much to Lucy's dismay and go on new adventures in the sky using his dog house in the new season.

'Raven's Home' Season 5 -- Disney Channel

Raven-Symoné is moving back to her hometown with her son Booker (Ryan Brown) to help take care of her father Victor (Rondell Sheridan) after he has a mild heart attack in Season 5 of Raven's Home, which begins airing Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. The series is a spinoff of classic Disney Channel series That's So Raven.

'Saturday Night Live' with Zoë Kravitz -- NBC, Peacock

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock. Rosalía is serving as the musical guest.

'EE British Academy Film Awards' -- BBC, Britbox

The EE British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Film Awards, will be airing on Sunday on BBC in the U.K. and through Britbox in the U.S. Check the official BAFTA website for air times. Rebel Wilson is hosting the ceremony, with Dune and The Power of the Dog leading the field of nominees.

'Critics' Choice Awards' -- The CW, TBS

The Critics Choice Association is presenting the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, which air at 7 p.m. EST on The CW and TBS. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are hosting the ceremony, which recognizes achievements in film. Belfast and West Side Story lead the field with 11 nominations each.