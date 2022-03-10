'WWE 2K22': Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, others announced as DLC characters

DLC HITS DIFFERENT! Includes 28 Superstars & celebrity guests Mick Foley, Stacy Keibler, Ronda Rousey, Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, Mr. T & more!#WWE2K22 Read More: https://t.co/0spJhvB8kw pic.twitter.com/Q8Au9K2muD— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) March 10, 2022

March 10 (UPI) -- 2K Sports' WWE 2K22 on Thursday revealed its post-launch content updates through July, which includes new playable characters such as YouTube star Logan Paul, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Mr. T, among others.

In total, the five DLC packs will add 28 new characters to WWE 2K22's roster and will be available for individual purchase. All of the content packs will be included in the game's deluxe and "nWo 4-Life" editions, and for those who own the season pass.

Some of the celebrity additions to WWE 2K22 have lesser ties to professional wrestling, though many have strong connections to the game and the business.

Machine Gun Kelly is WWE 2K22's executive soundtrack producer, while Paul is set to compete at WrestleMania 38 with tag team partner The Miz against Rey Mysterio -- WWE 2K22's cover star -- and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

The first content pack -- dubbed the "Banzai Pack" -- is scheduled to arrive April 26, with Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos and Kacy Catanzaro included in that release. The "Most Wanted Pack" drops after that on May 17 and features Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell.

The "Stand Back Pack" arrives June 7 and consists of Hurricane Helms, Stacy Keibler, A-Kid, Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Later that month, the "Clowning Around Pack" brings Doink the Clown, Ronda Rousey, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Doudrop and Rick Boogs to the game.

The "Whole Dam Pack" rounds out the five DLCs and adds Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, Sarray and Paul on July 19.

WWE 2K22's standard edition is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X and PC on March 11. The deluxe and "nWo 4-Life" editions were released March 8.