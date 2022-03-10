Trending
March 10, 2022

'Overwatch 2' gets developer update, sets first beta for April

By Wade Sheridan

March 10 (UPI) -- Blizzard Entertainment gave an update on Overwatch 2 Thursday and announced that a playable beta of the game's competitive multiplayer mode will begin on PC in late April.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller released a developer update video and apologized to fans for the lack of communication on the title.

Keller said that the release of Overwatch 2 will be changed in order to get the game to fans faster. The title's PvP, or player versus player mode, will be decoupled from it's cooperative PvE, or player versus environment mode.

The beta in April will be a closed, PvP beta that fans can sign up for through Overwatch's official website.

The closed beta will offer the chance for players to try out the game's new five-on-five approach to PvP along with new character Sojourn, four new maps, new mode Push, a new ping system and reworks for characters Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion and Sombra.

Overwatch 2, the sequel to 2016's Overwatch, was first announced in 2019, however, very little has been shown about the game.

"I want to thank our players for your continued support. We recognize we haven't communicated well, haven't kept you up to date, and honestly we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content," Keller said.

"We hear you and we're committed to more continual updates on all things Overwatch 2," he continued.

