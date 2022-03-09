Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Sunisa Lee

1/2

Oscar Isaac attends the 28th annual SAG Awards held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27. The actor turns 43 on March 9.

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 88)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 81)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 62)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 42)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 27)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 19)