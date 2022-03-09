Trending
March 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Sunisa Lee

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Sunisa Lee
Oscar Isaac attends the 28th annual SAG Awards held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27. The actor turns 43 on March 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 88)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 81)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 62)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 42)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 27)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

