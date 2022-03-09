Bruce Campbell narrates new 'Evil Dead: The Game' gameplay trailer

Bruce Campbell narrates a new gameplay trailer for "Evil Dead: The Game." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Bruce Campbell narrates the latest gameplay trailer for Evil Dead: The Game, which is set to be released on May 13. The clip, released on Wednesday, focuses on what players can do when taking on the role of the Kandarian Demon. Advertisement

The Kandarian Demon can command Deadites, set traps and possess others in order to hunt down a group of survivors.

Evil Dead: The Game features both single player and co-operative gameplay.

Players can also work as a team of four survivors, which includes Campbell's Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty and Lord Arthur, in order to take down the Kandarian Demon.

"It's your call. Jump in with three friends to save the day or punish the high-minded heroes. It's all in the name of mayhem. Bloody, terrifying, mayhem," Campbell says.

Evil Dead: The Game will be released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The title will also be released for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.