Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 9, 2022 / 8:51 AM

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged

By Annie Martin

March 9 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old professional dancer and television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Brylee Ivers, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date... made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!" Armstrong wrote on Instagram.

Fellow DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd and Britt Stewart were among those to congratulate Armstrong in the comments.

"this makes me very happy! Congrats babe! Can't wait to meet Bry!" Murgatroyd wrote.

"You did B!!!! I'm so happy for you and Brylee!!" Stewart said.

Armstrong and Ivers first met on Instagram and started dating in early 2021, according to People. Armstrong proposed to Ivers with a custom movie trailer at a theater Monday in Utah.

Advertisement

Armstrong said in a post on Valentine's Day in February that Ivers is "the best thing" to come out of his crazy past few years.

"Babe there isn't enough words for me to tell you how much I love you but I promise to always try and show you! Happy Valentine's Day and I cant wait for all the rest of them my love!" he wrote.

Armstrong has appeared in four seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was last partnered with television personality Kenya Moore in Season 30.

Read More

Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
TV // 1 hour ago
Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
March 9 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones discussed getting into comedy while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Florence Pugh in talks to join 'Dune: Part 2' as Princess Irulan Corrino
Movies // 2 hours ago
Florence Pugh in talks to join 'Dune: Part 2' as Princess Irulan Corrino
March 9 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh is in talks to join Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's "Dune: Part 2" as Princess Irulan Corrino.
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Sunisa Lee
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Sunisa Lee
March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Oscar Isaac turns 43 and Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee turns 19, among the famous birthdays for March 9.
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
TV // 6 hours ago
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
LOS ANGELES, March 9 (UPI) -- "Bust Down" stars and creators Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Jak Knight discuss the real life inspirations for their badly behaved comedy characters.
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
TV // 9 hours ago
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
March 8 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman will round out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in its upcoming mystery-comedy "The Resort."
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
TV // 12 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
March 8 (UPI) -- The first-ever season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" came to an end Tuesday night. [Spoiler alert!]
Indie game bundle to aid Ukraine raises over $1M
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Indie game bundle to aid Ukraine raises over $1M
March 8 (UPI) -- A large bundle of independent video games, tabletop RPGs, books, zines, comics, soundtracks and more has helped to raise over $1 million to help aid Ukraine in less than 24 hours.
DC's 'Blue Beetle' film casts Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine
Movies // 19 hours ago
DC's 'Blue Beetle' film casts Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine
March 8 (UPI) -- Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo have joined the cast of DC Comics' "Blue Beetle."
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Never Have I Ever" has been renewed for a fourth season on Tuesday. Season 3 premieres this summer and Season 4 will be the final season in 2023.
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
TV // 19 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
March 8 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in a remake of BBC One drama series "The Driver" for AMC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement