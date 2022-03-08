Indie game bundle to aid Ukraine raises over $1M

March 8 (UPI) -- A large bundle of independent video games, tabletop RPGs, books, zines, comics, soundtracks and more has helped to raise over $1 million to help aid Ukraine in less than 24 hours.

Indie game studio Necrosoft Games put together the Bundle for Ukraine through indie video game platform itch.io.

The bundle contains content from 732 creators, adding up to nearly 1,000 items including indie game hits such as Celeste, SUPERHOT, TowerFall Ascension and many more.

The bundle can be acquired through making a $10 donation, however, users can donate more if they choose. Once a donation is made, the items in the bundle can be downloaded through itch.io.

The donations will be split between charities International Medical Corps, which provides medical assistance in Ukraine and Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children deal with the horrors of war, PTSD, going back to school and more.

"The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That's why we've banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends," reads the bundle's page on itch.io.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago, with Russian forces continuing to make advancements throughout the country, although it has been a slow process with the Ukrainian military and civilian forces fighting back.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a ban prohibiting all U.S. sales and imports of Russian oil in an attempt to keep economic pressure on Moscow.

A number of software developers reside in Ukraine, including video game developer GSC Game World. The studio is working on anticipated first-person shooter sequel, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

"Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine," GSC Game World said on Twitter recently.

"Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does," the studio continued.