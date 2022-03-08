PlayStation sets new State of Play presentation for Wednesday

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: https://t.co/TUlvC2awpK pic.twitter.com/Rgp9GSX41h— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 8, 2022

March 8 (UPI) -- PlayStation announced on Tuesday that it will livestream a new State of Play presentation on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. EST.

Fans can view the roughly 20-minute special through PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

PlayStation said that the show will give updates on video games coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles with a special focus on titles coming from Japanese publishers.

Video game updates from other developers located around the world will also be featured.

The new State of Play will not, however, include any new information on the company's upcoming virtual reality headset named PlayStation VR2.

The PlayStation VR2, announced in January, will use a new virtual reality controller, known as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

The hardware will also have better visual fidelity, an OLED display, headset-based controller tracking, new sensory features, eye tracking and a simple setup process.