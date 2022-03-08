Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 8, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd wear coordinating looks at ACM Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd wear coordinating looks at ACM Awards
Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Country music couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wore coordinating looks on the red carpet Monday.

Morris, 31, and Hurd, 35, attended the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Morris wore a vintage tan leather Dior dress with a lace-up bust and studded details, while Hurd sported a brown satin suit and a white shirt.

Morris previously told People that she and Hurd enjoy coordinating their looks.

"We definitely try to coordinate, but not full on Justin and Britney denim VMA looks," she said, referencing Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. "Maybe one day, but so far, we're just trying to be complementary to each other, but not walk all over each other."

Morris and Hurd were both nominated at the ACM Awards. The couple were the first to be up for awards in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"I know, I mean, I would never compare us to them 'cause, it's Tim and Faith, but yeah, it's so cool," Morris told Entertainment Tonight.

Morris was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, while Hurd was up for New Male Artist of the Year. Morris also performed her song "Circles Around This Town" during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Morris will release her third studio album, Humble Quest, on March 25. She will promote the album with a new North American tour that begins June 9 in Raleigh, N.C.

Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards red carpet

Country music legend Dolly Parton arrives. She is co-hosting the awards show with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot in spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'
Movies // 30 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot in spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'
March 8 (UPI) -- Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will star with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix film "Heart of Stone."
Colton Underwood thinks 'Bachelor' could do more to support former stars
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
Colton Underwood thinks 'Bachelor' could do more to support former stars
March 8 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Season 23 star Colton Underwood shared his thoughts on what the franchise can do to improve.
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
March 8 (UPI) -- David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway musical "American Utopia" performed their song "Like Humans Do" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Taron Egerton returns to stage after fainting incident
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Taron Egerton returns to stage after fainting incident
March 8 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton resumed his role in the West End play "Cock" after passing out during the debut performance.
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at "WrestleMania 38" on "Raw."
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
March 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Cavallari, Kelsea Ballerini and Tenille Townes wore plunging black outfits at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
TV // 6 hours ago
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Renee Zellweger says playing real-life murderer Pam Hupp reinforced her belief that truth is stranger than fiction.
Famous birthdays for March 8: Carole Bayer Sager, Aidan Quinn
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 8: Carole Bayer Sager, Aidan Quinn
March 8 (UPI) -- Singer/songwriter Carole Bayer Sager turns 75 and actor Aidan Quinn turns 63, among the famous birthdays for March 8.
Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards
March 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert were among the biggest winners at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night.
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
March 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "DMZ" on Monday. The four-part series based on a DC Comics graphic novel stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt and premieres March 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement