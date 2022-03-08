Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd wear coordinating looks at ACM Awards

1/5

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Country music couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wore coordinating looks on the red carpet Monday. Morris, 31, and Hurd, 35, attended the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Morris wore a vintage tan leather Dior dress with a lace-up bust and studded details, while Hurd sported a brown satin suit and a white shirt.

Morris previously told People that she and Hurd enjoy coordinating their looks.

"We definitely try to coordinate, but not full on Justin and Britney denim VMA looks," she said, referencing Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. "Maybe one day, but so far, we're just trying to be complementary to each other, but not walk all over each other."

Morris and Hurd were both nominated at the ACM Awards. The couple were the first to be up for awards in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"I know, I mean, I would never compare us to them 'cause, it's Tim and Faith, but yeah, it's so cool," Morris told Entertainment Tonight.

Morris was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, while Hurd was up for New Male Artist of the Year. Morris also performed her song "Circles Around This Town" during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Morris will release her third studio album, Humble Quest, on March 25. She will promote the album with a new North American tour that begins June 9 in Raleigh, N.C.

Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards red carpet