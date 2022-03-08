Trending
March 8, 2022 / 8:01 AM

Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards

By Annie Martin
Kristin Cavallari attends the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Cavallari made a statement in a sleek black dress on the red carpet Monday.

The 35-year-old television personality attended the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Cavallari wore a black Mugler dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also sported black stiletto sandals from Stuart Weitzman.

The Hills alum was on hand to co-host the ACM Awards pre-show live stream with Zuri Hall, Priscilla Block and Elaina Smith. Both the pre-show and the ACM Awards streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Kelsea Ballerini also sported a plunging black dress at the event. The country music singer wore a Saint Laurent dress with elbow-length gloves that channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast in Tiffany's.

"It's sleeker than I'm used to, and I kind of love that. But I get to do three looks tonight and each look combines every part of my personality so, it's very fun. I feel kind of Hepburn-y," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Ballerini and Dolly Parton performed the song "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" during the ceremony.

In addition, Canadian singer Tenille Townes wore a sleek black look featuring a plunging blazer with a sequin bra top and pants.

Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert were among the big winners at the ACM Awards.

