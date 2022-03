Famous birthdays for March 8: Carole Bayer Sager, Aidan Quinn

1/3

Carole Bayer Sager arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019, in New York City. The singer/songwriter turns 75 on March 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. in 1841

-- Scottish writer Kenneth Grahame in 1859

-- German nuclear chemist Otto Hahn, discoverer of nuclear fission, in 1879

-- Actor Louise Beavers in 1902

-- Actor Claire Trevor in 1910

-- Dancer/actor Cyd Charisse in 1922

-- Actor Susan Clark in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Lynn Redgrave in 1943

-- Musician Micky Dolenz in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Randy Meisner in 1946 (age 76)

-- Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager in 1947 (age 75)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Rice in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Aidan Quinn in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Television journalist Lester Holt in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Camryn Manheim in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Boris Kodjoe in 1973 (age 49)

Advertisement

-- Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor James Van Der Beek in 1977 (age 45)

-- Tattooist/TV personality Kat Von D, born Katherine von Drachenberg, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Milana Vayntrub in 1987 (age 35)