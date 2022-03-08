Trending
March 8, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Colton Underwood thinks 'Bachelor' could do more to support former stars

By Annie Martin
"The Bachelor" Season 23 star Colton Underwood shared his thoughts on what the franchise can do to improve. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Colton Underwood thinks the Bachelor franchise could do more to support its former stars.

The 30-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he shared his thoughts on how the Bachelor franchise can improve.

Underwood starred in The Bachelor Season 23, which ended with him choosing Cassie Randolph. Underwood and Randolph split in May 2020 and Underwood came out as gay in April 2021.

On WWHL, Underwood said he thinks the Bachelor should provide help for former contestants.

"I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants, and also providing help for them when they need it after the show, because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves," he said.

Underwood also discussed how his journey with his faith has been "a work in progress" since his coming out. He said he recently met with Million Dollar Listing star Frederick Eklund to discuss their faith and will continue their conversation in Los Angeles.

Underwood recalled how he would download and delete Grindr out of guilt before his coming out.

"Oh yeah, and all of the cover-ups and praying and trying self-conversion therapy on myself by becoming the Bachelor. I pretty much tried everything to be straight and it didn't work ... and I just love being gay now," he said.

Underwood announced last week that he is engaged to his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

