Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19

March 7 (UPI) -- Pregnant Jessie Cave -- the actress who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies -- said she was hospitalized over the weekend with COVID-19.

"Triage, once again......Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?" the 34-year-old star captioned a photo of her on a hospital gurney with a monitor on her baby bump.

The actress is expecting her fourth child with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown.

They are also the parents of Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Tennessee, 17 months.

Brown and Tennessee both battled the coronavirus last year.

Cave is also the author of the novel, Sunset.