Entertainment News
March 7, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

By Annie Martin
Pamela Anderson will play Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical "Chicago." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson is headed to Broadway.

The 54-year-old actress will make her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago in the spring, Variety reported Monday.

Anderson will play Roxie Hart in a revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York. The actress will have an eight-week limited engagement beginning April 12 and ending June 5.

Playbill confirmed Anderson's casting.

Chicago features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The musical originally debuted on Broadway in 1975 with Gwen Verdon as Roxie, while Ann Reinking played the character in the 1996 revival.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's and Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking too," Anderson said in a statement. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled."

"Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time," she added. "There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

As an actress, Anderson is known for the TV series Baywatch, Home Improvement and V.I.P. She will reflect on her career and personal life in a new documentary in the works at Netflix.

