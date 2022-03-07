Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson was named New Female Artist of the Year and won Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know" at the 2022 ACM Awards. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert were among the biggest winners at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night. Lambert, who was unable to travel to Las Vegas for the awards as she was working in London, took home the night's top prize as she was named Entertainer of the Year while Wilson was named New Female Artist of the Year. Advertisement

Lambert also won Video of the Year along with Elle King for their collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" while Wilson won Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know," which she performed at the show.

Other top winners included Parker McCollum for New Male Artist of the Year, Chris Stapleton winning Male Artist of the Year, Carly Pearce winning Female Artist of the Year and Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" being named Album of the Year.

The Brothers Osbourne were named Duo of the Year and performed "Skeletons" while Old Dominion took home the prize for Group of the Year.

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett hosted the show that was streamed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video.

Parton was joined by Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans."

Kelly Clarkson also offered a tribute to Parton, performing a rendition of her song "I Will Always Love You," which Parton said would have made the late Whitney Houston, who famously covered the song proud.

"I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off," said Parton.