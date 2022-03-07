Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 7, 2022 / 11:04 PM

Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

By Daniel Uria
Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert win big at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards
Lainey Wilson was named New Female Artist of the Year and won Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know" at the 2022 ACM Awards. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert were among the biggest winners at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night.

Lambert, who was unable to travel to Las Vegas for the awards as she was working in London, took home the night's top prize as she was named Entertainer of the Year while Wilson was named New Female Artist of the Year.

Advertisement

Lambert also won Video of the Year along with Elle King for their collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" while Wilson won Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know," which she performed at the show.

Other top winners included Parker McCollum for New Male Artist of the Year, Chris Stapleton winning Male Artist of the Year, Carly Pearce winning Female Artist of the Year and Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" being named Album of the Year.

The Brothers Osbourne were named Duo of the Year and performed "Skeletons" while Old Dominion took home the prize for Group of the Year.

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett hosted the show that was streamed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Parton was joined by Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans."

Kelly Clarkson also offered a tribute to Parton, performing a rendition of her song "I Will Always Love You," which Parton said would have made the late Whitney Houston, who famously covered the song proud.

"I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off," said Parton.

Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards red carpet

Kristin Cavallari. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022 Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards Shirley Bassey, Emilia Jones to perform at the BAFTA Awards

Latest Headlines

Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
TV // 9 hours ago
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
March 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "DMZ" on Monday. The four-part series based on a DC Comics graphic novel stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt and premieres March 17.
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
TV // 4 days ago
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
March 3 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition.
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
TV // 9 hours ago
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
March 7 (UPI) -- AMC announced the series "Isle of the Dead" Monday. The follow-up to "The Walking Dead" follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) into post-apocalyptic New York.
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
Music // 10 hours ago
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
March 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seungyoon released a visual film for his fourth solo single, "Born to Love You."
Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'
March 7 (UPI) -- "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson will play Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical "Chicago."
Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022
Music // 11 hours ago
Lady Gaga reschedules 'Chromatica Ball' tour for summer 2022
March 7 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will kick off her "Chromatica Ball" stadium tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, in July.
Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June
Music // 11 hours ago
Maren Morris to launch 'Humble Quest' tour in June
March 7 (UPI) -- Maren Morris will perform across North America on her "Humble Quest" tour featuring Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly and other artists.
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
March 7 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a new comedy series featuring Lilly Singh and the Muppet characters of The Electric Mayhem Band, is in the works at Disney+.
'Deep Water' trailer shows Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas play mind games
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Deep Water' trailer shows Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas play mind games
March 7 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," an erotic psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is coming to Hulu in March.
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
March 7 (UPI) -- Model and "Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards following her split from Kanye West.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Movie review: 'Turning Red' makes puberty, parents fun
Movie review: 'Turning Red' makes puberty, parents fun
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement