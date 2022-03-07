Trending
March 7, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Kandi Burruss loves 'Porsha's Family Matters': 'I watched every episode'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Kandi Burruss shared her thoughts on Porsha Williams' "Real Housewives of Atlanta" spinoff show and engagement to Simon Guobadia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Kandi Burruss says she loves Porsha Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff show, Porsha Family Matters.

The 45-year-old singer and television personality shared her thoughts on Williams' show during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Burruss and Williams starred together in nine seasons of RHOA and had several major feuds over the years. Williams left RHOA after Season 13 and now stars on Porsha's Family Matters, which features her extended family and follows her life with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

Burruss had praise for Porsha's Family Matters on WWHL.

"I love the show. I thought it was a really good show, because it was good TV and I watched every episode," she said.

Burruss also discussed Williams' engagement to Guobadia and answered whether she thought Williams moved on too quickly following her split from Dennis McKinley and Guobadia's divorce from Falynn Guobadia.

"I like Simon, this is not against him -- I do feel like she moved on pretty fast. Not that she couldn't date, but to throw the ring on?" Burruss said.

Burruss agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that Williams "loves being in love."

"She loves love," Burruss said. "You know what, it's funny, because me and her had this argument before when I told her I felt she was moving too fast in the last relationship. She was mad at me for saying something, so I promised I wouldn't speak on her relationships anymore so I need to shut up."

Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. News of the engagement came one month after Falynn Guobadia announced her split from Guobadia after two years of marriage.

Cynthia Bailey on Kenya Moore friendship: 'We are not where we used to be' Joe Gorga addresses drama with Gia Giudice on 'WWHL' Dolores Catania on boyfriend Paul Connell: 'It's a very different relationship'

