March 7, 2022 / 10:54 AM

Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards

By Annie Martin
1/4
Julia Fox attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Julia Fox made a statement in a cutout dress on the red carpet Sunday.

The 32-year-old model and actress attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Fox wore a black dress from Los Angeles brand No Sesso. The ankle-length dress featured a bra top on one side and a large cutout on the opposite hip.

As an actress, Fox is known for playing Julia in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. She most recently appeared in the period crime thriller No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro.

Fox made headlines earlier this year for her relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. The pair confirmed their split on Valentine's Day in February.

In an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Fox discussed her whirlwind romance with West and said she initiated the split.

"I tried my best to make it work," she said. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

Fox doubted that she and West were exclusive as a couple but said "there were definitely elements" of the relationship that were real.

"It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend -- and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie," she said.

When asked if she believes West will share private details from their relationship, Fox said she doesn't think West "would want to open that door with me."

"If you come for me, I'm going to come for you. And I'm really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don't think he would be dumb enough to do that," she said.

Going forward, Fox has films in the works with Tony Kaye and Tommy Dorfman.

