March 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 7: Michael Eisner, Rachel Weisz

By UPI Staff
1/3
Michael Eisner arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Hillary" at Directors Guild of America Theater on March 4, 2020, in New York City. The executive turns 80 on March 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693

-- British astronomer John Herschel in 1792

-- British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802

-- U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849

-- Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872

-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908

-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930

-- NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 82)

-- Former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 80)

-- TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942

-- Actor John Heard in 1945

-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944

-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950 (age 72)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 66)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 62)

-- Comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 27)

-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Reports: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars ceremony

Latest Headlines

'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
March 6 (UPI) -- "The Lost Daughter" and "Reservation Dogs" were the big winners at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in California Sunday.
'Batman' tops the North American box office with $128.5 million
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Batman' tops the North American box office with $128.5 million
March 6 (UPI) -- "The Batman" -- starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $128.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New 'Super-Pets' trailer teases Keanu Reeves as animated Batman
Movies // 13 hours ago
New 'Super-Pets' trailer teases Keanu Reeves as animated Batman
March 6 (UPI) -- A new minute-long trailer for the animated movie, "DC League of Super-Pets," features Keanu Reeves voicing the iconic character of Batman.
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
March 6 (UPI) -- The Longmire Foundation has announced that Longmire Days 2022 will be held in Buffalo, Wyo., Aug. 18-21.
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
TV // 16 hours ago
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
March 6 (UPI) -- "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon took to the show's "Weekend Update" segment to condemn the Florida House's recent passage of a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation.
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
TV // 23 hours ago
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" Season 6, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, premieres Sunday night.
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
TV // 1 day ago
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- "Winning Time" cast members Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Devaughn Nixon, John C. Reilly and Gaby Hoffman discuss playing real life players, owners and managers in the HBO docudrama.
Famous birthdays for March 6: Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Reiner
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 6: Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Reiner
March 6 (UPI) -- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal turns 50 and filmmaker Rob Reiner turns 75, among the famous birthdays for March 6.
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dead at 84
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dead at 84
March 5 (UPI) -- Johnny Brown, who played building super Nathan Bookman on the beloved 1970s sitcom "Good Times," has died, his family announced. He was 84.
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
TV // 1 day ago
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
March 5 (UPI) -- Assad Zaman has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming seven-part drama based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, "Interview with the Vampire."
