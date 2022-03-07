Dolly Parton sees herself in 'Run, Rose, Run' characters

1/5

Dolly Parton and author James Patterson discussed their novel "Run, Rose, Run" on "Good Morning America." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton sees herself in the characters of her new book Run, Rose, Run. The 76-year-old country music star and author James Patterson discussed their novel during Monday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

Parton and Patterson, a prolific mystery author, recalled how they first connected about the project.

"James called my office and said he'd like to write a book with me. I thought, 'Why does he want to write a book with me? He's doing alright on his own,'" Parton said.

Patterson then visited Parton in Nashville, where he attended Vanderbilt University in his college years.

"I came down to Nashville. I love Nashville because I went to Vanderbilt, so I know the town pretty well," Patterson said. "We talked for a couple hours and we liked each other, so here we are."

"YAY!" That moment when @DollyParton and @JP_Books find out their new thriller #RunRoseRun is the No. 1 book on Amazon! https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/eZJUiB8VTb— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2022

Run, Rose, Run follows AnnieLee, an aspiring country music singer who moves to Nashville and discovers the dark side of the music industry. She connects with Ruthanna, a retired music icon voiced by Parton in the audiobook version of the novel.

On GMA, Parton said she sees herself in the characters of the book.

"I saw myself in all those characters, the males and the females, but certainly the two female characters," the singer said. "I was that young girl, who went through all the problems that she did, and then the older lady, she's kind of semi-retired but still can't give up her songwriting and keeping her nose in the business."

"I really related to both of them, and even the fellas ... [but] especially those two strong women," she added.

"He's a better writer than he is a singer." "She's as good a writer as she is a singer."@JP_Books@dollyparton#RunRoseRun https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/zrnWbynK38— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2022

Parton and Patterson released Run, Rose, Run on Monday. The pair said Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning that they hope to adapt the book as a movie in the future.

In addition, Parton released Run, Rose, Run, an album of songs inspired by the novel, on Friday.