Entertainment News
March 6, 2022 / 12:22 PM / Updated at 12:25 PM

Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way

By Karen Butler
1/4
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Author Craig Johnson will once again host the Longmire Days fan event in his home state of Wyoming. Photo by Judith Johnson

March 6 (UPI) -- The Longmire Foundation has announced that Longmire Days 2022 -- a fan convention celebrating author Craig Johnson's Sheriff Walt Longmire mysteries and the TV show they inspired -- will be held in Buffalo, Wyo., Aug. 18-21.

"Due to pandemic related disruption of previous Longmire Days, we'll be celebrating this year as our 10th Anniversary," the foundation said in a social media post Saturday.

"As the schedule of events and attendees come together, we'll provide more information including a complete schedule, offer event specific tickets, and provide volunteer opportunities. Everything will be posted at www.longmiredays.com with reminders via Facebook, Instagram, and e-mail. We look forward to seeing you this summer."

Wyoming is where the Longmire stories are set and where Johnson lives.

In past years, the stars from the TV series -- including Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Zahn McClarnon, Bailey Chase, A. Martinez, Louanne Stephens and Cassidy Freeman -- have traveled to the state and attended meet and greets, panel discussions, parades, dinners, races and rodeos as part of Longmire Days.

The past two years saw scaled-back, in-person and online festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson recently announced his next Longmire book, Hell and Back, will be released on Sept. 6.

He teased the plot in a social media post.

"What if you woke up lying in the middle of the street in the infamous town of Fort Pratt, Montana, where thirty-one, young Native boys perished in a tragic boarding school fire in 1896?" Johnson wrote.

"What if every person you encountered in that endless night was dead? What if you were covered in blood and missing a bullet from the gun holstered on your hip? What if there was something out there in the yellowing skies along with the deceased and the smell of ash and dust, something the Northern Cheyenne refer to as the Éveohtsé-heómėse, the 'Wandering Without, the Stealer of Souls?' What if the only way you know who you are is because it is printed in the sweatband of your cowboy hat, and what if it says your name is Walt Longmire -- but you don't remember him. In Hell and Back, the eighteenth installment of the Longmire series, author Craig Johnson takes the beloved sheriff to the very limits of his sanity to do battle with the most dangerous adversary he's ever faced -- himself."

The screen adaptation, Longmire, initially ran from 2012-17, but remains popular in reruns.

Craig Johnson: Longmire novel spotlights 'horrifying' reality for Native women 'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6 'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy

