Famous birthdays for March 6: Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Reiner

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Italian painter/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475
-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619
-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806
-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831
-- Humorist/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885
-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905
-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906
-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923
-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924
-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 96)
-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927
-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927
-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936
-- Russian cosmonaut/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 85)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940
-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 80)
-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944
-- Musician/singer David Gilmour in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 75)
-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947 (age 75)
-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 54)
-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 50)
-- Soccer star Tim Howard in 1979 (age 43)
-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 25)