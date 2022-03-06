Trending
March 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 6: Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Reiner

By UPI Staff
Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 9, 2019, in New York City. The former basketball star turns 50 on March 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Italian painter/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475

-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Humorist/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905

-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 96)

File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI

-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Russian cosmonaut/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 85)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944

-- Musician/singer David Gilmour in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947 (age 75)

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 54)

-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 50)

-- Soccer star Tim Howard in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

