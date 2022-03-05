Trending
Entertainment News
March 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 5: Michael Irvin, Roman Griffin Davis

By UPI Staff
1/2
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin talks at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland on April 29. The former football player turns 56 on March 5. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Author Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 68)

-- Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller in 1955 (age 67)

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer Andy Gibb in 1958

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 59)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Guitarist John Frusciante in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 15)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

