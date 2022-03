Famous birthdays for March 5: Michael Irvin, Roman Griffin Davis

1/2

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Author Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 68)

-- Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller in 1955 (age 67)

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer Andy Gibb in 1958

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 59)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 56)

-- Guitarist John Frusciante in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 15)