March 4, 2022 / 12:12 PM / Updated at 12:13 PM

What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion
"Love Is Blind" Season 2 cast and hosts, left to right, Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Shayne Jansen, Abhishek Chatterjee, Nick Lachey, Kyle Abrams, Salvador Perez, Vanessa Lachey, Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Mallory Zapata, Shaina Hurley, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. Photo by Adam Rose/Netflix  

March 4 (UPI) -- The Love is Blind Season 2 reunion episode, Saturday Night Live with Oscar Isaac and Charli XCX, new series Shining Vale and the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place this weekend.

In addition, Dear... returns for a second season with a new roster of celebrities and Toni Collette leads new series Pieces of Her.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Fresh' -- Hulu

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Noa is struggling to find a partner until she meets Sebastian Stan's Steve who seems fine until his dark side comes out in Fresh, which comes to Hulu on Friday. Mimi Cave directs the thriller, which also stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang, Dayo Okeniyi, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier and Alina Maris.

TV

'Dear...' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter, Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh, André Leon Talley, Malala Yousafzai, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton star in Season 2 of Dear..., which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. The celebrities will read intimate letters from fans about the impact they have made.

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' -- Amazon Prime Video

Amazon presents this adult animated spinoff of The Boys, which premieres on Friday. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an anthology series that will consist of eight episodes with each installment featuring a different animation style. It will follow other super-powered beings from the world of The Boys.

'Pieces of Her' -- Netflix

Toni Collette stars in this adaptation of author Karin Slaughter's best-selling novel of the same name, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Collette portrays Laura Oliver, who is revealed to have a mysterious past after she saves her daughter, played by Bella Heathcote, from a gunman.

'Love is Blind' Season 2 Reunion -- Netflix

Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with the cast of Love is Blind Season 2 for a reunion special, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The special will highlight which couples are still together and feature the cast reacting to some of the most memorable moments from Season 2.

'Saturday Night Live' with Oscar Isaac -- NBC, Peacock

Oscar Isaac is hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. Charli XCX is serving as the musical guest. Isaac is hosting after John Mulaney hosted last week with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

'Independent Spirit Awards' -- IFC, AMC+

The 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards airs Sunday at 5 p.m. EST on IFC and AMC+. The ceremony honors the best independent films and television series of 2021. Celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are serving as hosts.

'AEW Revolution' -- Pay-per-view, Bleacher Report

All Elite Wrestling presents it's next big event titled Revolution, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on pay-per-view. The show can also be purchased through the Bleacher Report app. AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defends his title against Adam Cole and bitter rivals CM Punk and MJF face off in a Dog Collar match.

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' -- HBO, HBO Max

HBO chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers in this new series, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The show can also be accessed through HBO Max. Quincy Isaiah portrays NBA legend Magic Johnson. The cast also includes John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Sally Field and more.

'Shining Vale' -- Starz

Courteney Cox stars in this new horror comedy series about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house where terrible atrocities have taken place. It airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Starz. Mira Sorvino, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Bob Morrow, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage and Jonathan Higginbotham also star.

