Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine

1/2

Maks Chmerkovskiy discussed his emotional return home after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Maks Chmerkovskiy says he feels "guilty" after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The Dancing with the Stars pro discussed his emotional return home to the United States during Friday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

Chmerkovskiy, who was born and spent his early years in Ukraine, was filming a dance show in Kyiv when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Chmerkovskiy was able to leave the country this week after taking a train into Poland.

"I'm still very much in fight or flight. I'm a big boy, and know for a fact that I'm going through something mentally," the star said. "I get into these crying moments. I can't control it. I cried on the way from the airport."

"I felt embarrassed the entire ride back, because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children," he added.

Chmerkovskiy said the scene at the train station was "horrible" -- an unheated building filled with people, including children and "babies everywhere."

"After we took off, I realized that all the people that didn't get in have to now sleep right there in that train station," he said. "I'm dying inside because this is still, you know, very emotional stuff for me."

Advertisement

Chmerkovskiy confirmed he feels "guilty" for being able to get out of Ukraine.

"I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset," he said.

"I'm emotional, I can't control it. I cried all the way from the airport." 'DWTS' alum and Ukrainian dancer @MaksimC describes to @tjholmes his emotional journey home from Kyiv and what he says it was like on the ground as Russia invaded Ukraine. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/NJog5v9Iin— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2022

Chmerkovskiy previously said on Instagram that he will "never be the same" after living through the experience.

Chmerkovskiy has competed in 17 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was last partnered with actress and television personality Vanessa Lachey in Season 25, where they placed 7th.