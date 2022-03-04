Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 4, 2022 / 11:40 AM

Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine

By Annie Martin
1/2
Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine
Maks Chmerkovskiy discussed his emotional return home after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Maks Chmerkovskiy says he feels "guilty" after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The Dancing with the Stars pro discussed his emotional return home to the United States during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

Advertisement

Chmerkovskiy, who was born and spent his early years in Ukraine, was filming a dance show in Kyiv when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Chmerkovskiy was able to leave the country this week after taking a train into Poland.

"I'm still very much in fight or flight. I'm a big boy, and know for a fact that I'm going through something mentally," the star said. "I get into these crying moments. I can't control it. I cried on the way from the airport."

"I felt embarrassed the entire ride back, because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children," he added.

Chmerkovskiy said the scene at the train station was "horrible" -- an unheated building filled with people, including children and "babies everywhere."

"After we took off, I realized that all the people that didn't get in have to now sleep right there in that train station," he said. "I'm dying inside because this is still, you know, very emotional stuff for me."

Advertisement

Chmerkovskiy confirmed he feels "guilty" for being able to get out of Ukraine.

"I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset," he said.

Chmerkovskiy previously said on Instagram that he will "never be the same" after living through the experience.

Chmerkovskiy has competed in 17 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was last partnered with actress and television personality Vanessa Lachey in Season 25, where they placed 7th.

Read More

Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show' Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria' Justin Timberlake voices love for Jessica Biel on her 40th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
TV // 19 hours ago
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday at that Season 4 of "Desus & Mero" will premiere March 10, with guest Denzel Washington in the studio.
Reports: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
Reports: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child
March 4 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second child with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 4 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live Monday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil
TV // 29 minutes ago
'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil
March 4 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil will star with Adam Devine and Flula Borg in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect."
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
TV // 37 minutes ago
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
March 4 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12 star Nicky Doll will join Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile on the new spinoff "Drag Race France."
What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion
March 4 (UPI) -- The "Love is Blind" Season 2 reunion, "Saturday Night Live" with guest host Oscar Isaac, "Shining Vale," the Independent Spirit Awards and "Pieces of Her" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend
Charli XCX was 'honored' to write song for Britney Spears: 'What a queen'
Music // 1 hour ago
Charli XCX was 'honored' to write song for Britney Spears: 'What a queen'
March 4 (UPI) -- Charli XCX discussed writing a song for Britney Spears' album "Britney Jean" and explained why she didn't appear on the "Slumber Party" remix.
Lady Gaga to introduce EE Rising Star at BAFTA Film Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Lady Gaga to introduce EE Rising Star at BAFTA Film Awards
March 4 (UPI) -- "House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga will introduce the EE Rising Star segment at the EE British Academy Film Awards.
Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022
Music // 2 hours ago
Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022
March 4 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers just announced a Las Vegas residency, joining Katy Perry, Silk Sonic, Usher, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and more in the "Entertainment Capital of the World."
Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria'
Music // 3 hours ago
Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria'
March 4 (UPI) -- Dominic Fike and Zendaya, who play Elliot and Rue on "Euphoria," released the song "Elliot's Song" from the HBO series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement