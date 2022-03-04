Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 4, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Justin Timberlake voices love for Jessica Biel on her 40th birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Justin Timberlake voices love for Jessica Biel on her 40th birthday
Justin Timberlake (R) posted a tribute to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is celebrating his wife Jessica Biel's 40th birthday.

The 41-year-old singer and actor marked the occasion Thursday by posting a tribute to Biel on Instagram.

Advertisement

Timberlake shared a photo of himself and Biel on their way to a party. The couple both wore oversized sunglasses, with Biel also sporting a pastel-colored wig.

"MOOD: 40 AF," Timberlake captioned the post.

Timberlake also shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day," he wrote.

Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012 and have two sons, Silas Randall, 6, and Phineas, 2. The couple celebrated Biel's birthday at home with their children, as seen in photos on Biel's Instagram.

Advertisement

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all," she wrote.

Advertisement

Biel's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell and actress Zoe Saldana and Alison Brie were among those to wish Biel a happy birthday in the comments.

"To the best of the best!!! Love you!!!!" Mitchell wrote.

"Happy Birthday, beauty! Looks perfect!!" Brie said.

Biel played Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and has since starred on The Sinner and Limetown. She will star in and executive produce the new Hulu series Candy about killer Candy Montgomery.

Read More

Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show' Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good' Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show'
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show'
March 4 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello performed her song "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on her 25th birthday.
Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 58 minutes ago
Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 4 (UPI) -- The 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards will air live Sunday from the Santa Monica Pier in California.
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
TV // 2 hours ago
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
March 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa discussed why she has brought back a criticized dance move that previously went viral while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 month ago
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscars, Grammy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
TV // 5 hours ago
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
LOS ANGELES, March 4 (UPI) -- Stars Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino and creator Sharon Horgan discuss their scary comedy "Shining Vale," premiering Sunday on Starz.
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
March 4 (UPI) -- Actor Steven Weber turns 60 and actor Patricia Heaton turns 64, among the famous birthdays for March 4.
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
TV // 16 hours ago
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday at that Season 4 of "Desus & Mero" will premiere March 10, with guest Denzel Washington in the studio.
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
March 3 (UPI) -- Volodymyr Zelensky left his acting career behind when he was elected president of Ukraine. His prior roles include romantic comedies and Ukrainian editions of international hits, including "Dancing With the Stars."
Salma Hayek wins IMDb's first Icon STARmeter Award
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Salma Hayek wins IMDb's first Icon STARmeter Award
March 3 (UPI) -- IMDb presented Thursday its first-ever Icon STARmeter Award to actress Salma Hayek.
Winner's Seungyoon to release solo single 'Born to Love You'
Music // 19 hours ago
Winner's Seungyoon to release solo single 'Born to Love You'
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seungyoon released a title poster for his fourth solo single, "Born to Love You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement