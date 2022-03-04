Justin Timberlake voices love for Jessica Biel on her 40th birthday

1/5

March 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is celebrating his wife Jessica Biel's 40th birthday. The 41-year-old singer and actor marked the occasion Thursday by posting a tribute to Biel on Instagram. Advertisement

Timberlake shared a photo of himself and Biel on their way to a party. The couple both wore oversized sunglasses, with Biel also sporting a pastel-colored wig.

"MOOD: 40 AF," Timberlake captioned the post.

Timberlake also shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day," he wrote.

Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012 and have two sons, Silas Randall, 6, and Phineas, 2. The couple celebrated Biel's birthday at home with their children, as seen in photos on Biel's Instagram.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all," she wrote.

Biel's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell and actress Zoe Saldana and Alison Brie were among those to wish Biel a happy birthday in the comments.

"To the best of the best!!! Love you!!!!" Mitchell wrote.

"Happy Birthday, beauty! Looks perfect!!" Brie said.

Biel played Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and has since starred on The Sinner and Limetown. She will star in and executive produce the new Hulu series Candy about killer Candy Montgomery.