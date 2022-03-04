Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally will host the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards will air live Sunday from the Santa Monica Pier in California. The event, which honors the best independent films and television series of 2021, will be hosted by celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. Advertisement

Nominations include The Lost Daughter, Zola, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and more.

The ceremony will also be available to view in AMC theaters nationwide. Kirsten Stewart is serving as the Spirit Awards honorary chair.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 5 p.m. EST.

Network: IFC

Online: The event can be streamed through AMC+. IFC can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Presenters: Kirsten Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Beals, Regina Hall, Taika Waititi, Chloé Zhao, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh, Dianna Agron, Murray Bartlett, Rosario Dawson, Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan and Sydney Sweeney are serving as presenters.

Nominees

Best Feature

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins, Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It's a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant