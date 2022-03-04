Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally will host the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
March 4 (UPI) -- The 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards will air live Sunday from the Santa Monica Pier in California.
The event, which honors the best independent films and television series of 2021, will be hosted by celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.
Nominations include The Lost Daughter, Zola, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and more.
The ceremony will also be available to view in AMC theaters nationwide. Kirsten Stewart is serving as the Spirit Awards honorary chair.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 5 p.m. EST.
Network: IFC
Online: The event can be streamed through AMC+. IFC can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire
Presenters: Kirsten Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Beals, Regina Hall, Taika Waititi, Chloé Zhao, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh, Dianna Agron, Murray Bartlett, Rosario Dawson, Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan and Sydney Sweeney are serving as presenters.
Nominees
Best Feature
A Chiara
C'mon C'mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins, Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It's a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant