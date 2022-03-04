Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 4, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Disney+ to offer ad-supported subscription in late 2022

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Disney+ to offer ad-supported subscription in late 2022
"The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal arrives for the premiere the series in November 2019. Disney+ has announced plans to offer an ad-supported version of the streaming service in late 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is set to offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service in the U.S. starting in late 2022.

Disney+, which hosts content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, currently costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year without ads.

Advertisement

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution said in a statement on Friday.

"More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families," Daniel continued.

The ad-supported version of Disney+ will be expanded internationally in 2023.

More details including launch date and pricing, will be announced at a later date.

Disney recently announced that live-action Marvel television shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, which first appeared on Netflix, will be coming to Disney+ on March 16. ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is also coming to the streaming service.

Advertisement

Read More

'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones' and more heading to Disney+ on March 16 'Launchpad' set to return for a second season on Disney+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

NBC announces reality series 'Million Dollar Island' with 100 contestants
TV // 19 minutes ago
NBC announces reality series 'Million Dollar Island' with 100 contestants
March 4 (UPI) -- NBC announced on Friday a new competition series titled "Million Dollar Island," which will feature 100 contestants.
Super Junior share winter version of 'Callin' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Super Junior share winter version of 'Callin' music video
March 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a new music video for "Callin," the title track from its single album "The Road: Winter for Spring."
Donald Glover explores Europe in new 'Atlanta' Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Donald Glover explores Europe in new 'Atlanta' Season 3 trailer
March 4 (UPI) -- Donald Glover and the rest of his crew head to Europe in the new trailer for "Atlanta" Season 3.
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
TV // 21 hours ago
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday at that Season 4 of "Desus & Mero" will premiere March 10, with guest Denzel Washington in the studio.
Reports: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child
March 4 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second child with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 4 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live Monday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil
TV // 1 hour ago
'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil
March 4 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil will star with Adam Devine and Flula Borg in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect."
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
TV // 2 hours ago
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
March 4 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12 star Nicky Doll will join Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile on the new spinoff "Drag Race France."
What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Shining Vale,' 'Love is Blind' S2 reunion
March 4 (UPI) -- The "Love is Blind" Season 2 reunion, "Saturday Night Live" with guest host Oscar Isaac, "Shining Vale," the Independent Spirit Awards and "Pieces of Her" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend
Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Maks Chmerkovskiy feels 'guilty' after leaving Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maks Chmerkovskiy discussed his emotional return home after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement