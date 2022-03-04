Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show'

1/5

Camila Cabello performed her song "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on her 25th birthday. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 25-year-old singer performed her new song "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show. Advertisement

In "Bam Bam," Cabello sings about being "back on my feet" in the wake of a breakup.

"You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now / I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we're grownups now, mmm / Couldn't never imagine even havin' doubts / But not everything works out, no," she sings.

Cabello split from her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes, in November after two years of dating.

"Bam Bam" appears on Cabello's forthcoming third studio album, Familia, which she announced Thursday. The album also features the single "Don't Go Yet" and is slated for release April 8.

Cabello will officially release "Bam Bam" and its music video Friday.

Cabello appearance on The Late Late Show coincided with her 25th birthday. She said on the show that she plans to have a Y2K-themed birthday party.

Advertisement

"It's my first adult birthday party too, so I'm very excited about that. All 2000s music, everybody's coming dressed up in 2000s stuff," she said.

Cabello also remarked how it is the first time she's been single in her 20s.

"I think right now it's about girlfriends and I feel like my focus is on my friendships right now," she said. "My friendships and just growing as a person."

Cabello released her most recent album, Romance, in December 2019.

Camila Cabello turns 25: a look back